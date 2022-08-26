Former High Court Justice To Lead Inquiry In Scott Morrison’s Self-Appointed Portfolios

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced the appointment of Virginia Bell AC to lead the inquiry into Scott Morrison’s secret self-appointed ministries in 2020 and 2021.

The former High Court justice will lead the inquiry into how the ministerial portfolio appointments were made and the implications.

"We need to have a quick and appropriate inquiry, which is not about the politics but how this happened," Mr Albanese said.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

Albanese said the terms of reference will include examining:

Scott Morrison’s secret appointments to administer the departments of Health, Finance, Industry, Science, Energy and Resources, Treasury, and Home Affairs.

The implications from these appointments for “the functioning of departments, government business enterprises and statutory bodies, and for accountability and public confidence in our system of government”.

Examine and report on practices and processes applying to ministerial appointments, including the public disclosure of these appointments.

Make recommendations on any changes which could provide greater transparency and accountability to ensure that this can never happen again.

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said the inquiry into the former PM’s appointments was “absolutely made necessary” because of the solicitor-general’s advice.

"This is sinister stuff. This is secret government. This is one of the most appalling things I've ever heard in our federal government." - Mr Dreyfus

Hon Bell will invite public submissions and report her findings by November 25.

Albanese hopes that Bell’s appointment will “bring confidence from the Australian public”.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr