Former Hi-5 Member Nathan Foley Has Just Dropped New Music & A Viral Tik Tok Video

If you're a nineties baby, you might have recognised a familiar face making the rounds on Tik Tok this week!

Hi-5 alumni, Nathan Foley has just recreated one of the famous group dances on the popular video platform, triggering Hi-5 fans everywhere and attracting a massive 1 million views & 100,000 likes.

Not only has Foley made a nostalgic return to our screens via Tik Tok, but he's also made his debut to the world of adult music (minus the fluro outfits and 90's hair), dropping new song 'She Devil'.

The Hit Network's Bronte & Sam spoke to the man himself for more details on his welcome return to music and to find out what on earth he's been doing since his Hi-5 days.

Nathan tells us what he's been up to, how he managed to shoot his new music video from isolation and whether he's shared his Hi-5 action with his son Jackson.

We also find out what music genres he's blended together for his new album 'Hurricane' and who inspired him to get back behind the mic.

Tune into the full chat below...

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.