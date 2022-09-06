Former Fremantle Midfielder Says Young Dockers Need To Prepare For Monster Magpie Crowd

One of Fremantle’s favourite sons fears the Dockers will be overwhelmed by the monster Magpies army which will assemble at Saturday night’s do-or-die semi-final.

Former Fremantle midfielder Michael Barlow said the young Dockers will need to be prepared for the large crowd, with ticket sales already exceeding 60,000.

“There’s limited experience in front of 45-50,000 and on the weekend, I think it was 57,000,” Barlow said.

“And this week if its 80,000, you do come out and you look around and think, ‘gee whiz what’s happening here?’”

Tickets went on sale yesterday for the semi-finals, with limited availability remaining for the Saturday night must-win match.

The winner will play Sydney next week at the SCG in the Preliminary Final.

