Former Footballer Liam Picken Sues AFL, Club, And Doctors

Former Western Bulldogs’ favourite Liam Picken is suing the AFL, club, and its doctors alleging they failed to prevent brain injuries which ultimately led to his retirement.

The 36-year-old claims the parties of a breach of duty, negligence, and contract, alleging he was not told about cognitive impairments and was still sent out to play for years.

Picken was a pivotal player in the Bulldogs’ 2016 premiership year but will take the parties to the Supreme Court alleging in the claim his former club allowed him to return to the field in 2014 despite below-average cognitive results.

Principal at National Compensation Lawyers Michael Turner who is representing Pick told the Herald Sun the Western Bulldogs and AFL should have realised how severe Picken’s injuries were.

“The club knew or ought to have known that he was cognitively impaired, and they failed to properly provide reasonable care and treatment and management of those injuries,” he said.

“The allegations against the AFL are that it is a regulator of the league, and they have rules and regulations for which the clubs are to abide by.

“They knew or ought to have known of Liam’s injuries and failed to mitigate that risk.”

Court documents alleges Picken is still suffering the effects of his injuries including photophobia – an aversion to bright light.

Picken played 198 games for the Bulldogs before retiring in 2019 which he said was because of ongoing concussion issues.

