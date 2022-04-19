Former Cricketer Ryan Campbell In Induced Coma Following Heart Attack

Former Australian Cricket player Ryan Campbell is in critical condition in a UK hospital after suffering a heart attack on the weekend.

The 50-year-old cricket star was visiting a playground in London with his children when he began feeling ill.

After lying down, his condition began to worsen and a member of the public began performing CPR.

Emergency services were called to the scene and transported Campbell to the hospital before placing him in an induced coma.

Campbell remains in an induced coma today and is completely unresponsive.

The former cricketer is believed to have made multiple successful attempts at breathing on his own.

Campbell was visiting his mother-in-law with his two children for the Easter long weekend when the incident occurred.

6CPR announcer Gareth Parker was the one to break the news to the public saying a local with CPR training was luckily walking by at the time of Campbell’s heart attack.

“What we understand is that Campbo was at a playground with his kids when he took a turn and he essentially laid down and had trouble breathing,” he said.

“Fortunately, a stranger, a woman nearby, spotted him and started performing CPR immediately. Quite extraordinarily, she had just completed a CPR course herself.”

Parker said Campbell’s heart attack was completely unexpected and that the former cricketer is “fit as a fiddle”.

“This news is a real shock to his family and friends back home in Australia, who learned about it on Easter Sunday,” he said.

According to Parker, doctors have not yet figured out what prompted the heart attack.

“Doctors don’t believe there’s damage to the heart, but they haven’t been able to figure out what’s going on just yet,” he said.

Campbell is believed to have been fitted with a pacemaker in order to manage his arrhythmia.

