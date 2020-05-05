Former Big Brother Winner Has Officially Leaked The Names Of This Year's Contestants

This is INSANE!

Article heading image for Former Big Brother Winner Has Officially Leaked The Names Of This Year's Contestants

Channel 7

Forget Married At First Sight people, we have all the insider goss from the former Big Brother contestant and winner, Ben Norris!

He revealed on The Danny Lakey Late Show everything from how many housemates we can expect and even who they are!

Tune in below to hear all the juicy goss for this year's season of Big Brother:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts. 

Eve Swain

15 hours ago

Article by:

Eve Swain

ben norris
Big Brother House
big brother australia
contestants
Listen Live!
ben norris
Big Brother House
big brother australia
contestants
ben norris
Big Brother House
big brother australia
contestants
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs