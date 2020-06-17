Former Big Brother Contestant Michael Beveridge Is Back On Our TV Screens!

Unless you've been living life in lockdown under a rock, you'd be well aware that one of Australia's favourite reality TV series is back for another year of cringeworthy shenanigans!

That's right, Big Brother 2020 is here and we are ready to sink our teeth into another round of juicy scandals and drama.

If you're anything like us, all of this hype surrounding the new season may be bringing back memories of past contestants and you might be wondering 'where are they now?'

Well, we've gone ahead and done most of the ground work for you and have managed to dig up one of our favourite contestants from series nine in 2012, Michael Beveridge!

You may remember Michael as the red head with the big personality and even bigger hair... Just in case you're still drawing a blank, please refer to the cheesy photo below...

Punkee

The Hit Network's Cliffo & Gabbi ask Michael about his various ventures since leaving the show eight years ago and whether he regrets taking part.

Michael tells us about his most recent appearance on TV series 'The Other Guy' featuring Matt Okine, about life in the spotlight post Big Brother and how it affected his overall mental health.

Michael also makes a point of addressing that awkward love triangle between himself, Zoe and Estelle and how it ultimately had a hand in his eventual elimination from the Big Brother house.

Tune into the full chat below...