Former Big Brother Contestant Joel Scalzi Explains What Will Make Or Break The Reboot

Ever since news broke this week that Big Brother Australia would be returning to our screens in 2020, reality TV fans have been going crazy to find out as much information as possible.

So far, we know that the reboot will air on Channel Seven, Gretel Killeen has been approached to host, and the house may be moved to Sydney or Melbourne!

Now, the Hit Network’s Bec and Cosi have spoken to 2007 South Aussie contestant Joel Scalzi to reminisce a little about his season and get his thoughts on the revival.

“It can’t be the fame people with big lips, it has to be genuine people with life experience that we can just watch form relationships.”

Take a listen:

