Formal Friday Is Now A Thing And People Are Not Holding Back

Around the world, people are getting on board the #FormalFriday train to boost morale as more of us transform our homes into makeshift offices and schools, or just simply have nothing better to do.

American talk show host Jimmy Kimmel took to Instagram last month to explain the trend, stating:

"Get dressed up for dinner even if you're alone, or with your family or whatever. But let's make it special; put on a tux or a suit, maybe an evening gown. Pour yourself a nice glass of wine, put on some music, and maybe dance with your partner... Get out of that bath robe, put on your finest smoking jacket if those still exist. For me, it'll be the first time I've worn pants this week."

Kimmel shared his first Formal Friday picture featuring his son before recording a segment for his show Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The trend quickly caught on!

Here are some of our fav Formal Friday looks...

New Zealand TV personality Hilary Barry shared an image of herself in a gown as she worked from home.

Announcer Laura McGoldrick also joined in the formal fun.

Other participants were reminded that beauty really is pain...

... and discomfort...

Other families managed to look like they'd walked straight off a Dynasty set...

Pop culture references are always encouraged in Formal Friday.

Panic purchase regret (or lack of it) is too real!

Showering is encouraged but not necessary for Formal Friday...

Show us your #FormalFriday pics in the Facebook comments!

