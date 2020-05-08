Forgot To Post That Mother's Day Card? E-Cards Are Saving The Day!

If your Mum lives away from Townsville and you haven't posted her Mother's Day card yet, you've been bumped down the 'favourite child' list!

There is a solution though, and you'll be supporting a great cause at the same time.



Cancer Council Queensland have e-cards available online (you can print them too if you're seeing Mum on Sunday) that will brighten her day while raising funds to support women impacted by cancer.

Sadly 183 females on average in North Queensland receive a Breast Cancer diagnosis each year.



You can do your bit to support those ladies and their families, by sending love this Mother's Day.



"Thanks to generous donations like these, Cancer Council Queensland can continue to invest in prevention, early detection, improved treatment options and support for women though their cancer journeys. In the past 25 years, these programs have contributed to more than 51,800 Queensland women being alive today after their women’s cancer diagnosis."

-Cancer Council Queensland

