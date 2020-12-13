Forget Tinder, We've Discovered Which Isle You'll Find The Perfect Man In Bunnings!

Just in case you missed it, some Aussie legend has finally cracked the dating code and no, it doesn't involve any app!

This Tiktoker has gone viral after she had decided that she's sick of online dating so, naturally, instead of continuing to swipe left and right to find the perfect man, she has taken herself on an adventure into Bunnings to try to snag herself more than just their iconic sausages!

Honestly, what a genius.

So, naturally, we decided to chat with Leesh herself. She has given us an update on how her dating life is going so far and which isle the best (and worst) suitors would be!

Take a listen to find out below:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS or Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.