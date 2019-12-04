Forget The Year That’s Been 2019 With ‘Raspberry Cola’ Hair

Let’s face it, 2019 has been another rollercoaster of a year, testing our patience, friendships, and our will to keep working instead of just running away from the entire world to a secluded island and adopting a volleyball as our new best friend.

We’ve got our fingers, toes, legs, arms, and eyes crossed that 2020 is going to FINALLY be our year, and after the trauma of 2019, we think it's time to wipe the slate clean with a new 'do'.

You know, to go with the whole ‘new year, new you’ concept.

So, if you’re keen to give a new dye a try to cover up all the sh*t you’ve gone through this year, we’ve got just the shade for you:

Raspberry Cola!

The sugary hue is a bit of a change for summer, when people often opt for lighter shades, but we think this is the perfect, refreshing colour to bring in the new year!

With rich, warm brown hues melting with mulled wine reds, this is even a great look to rock over the Christmas period, bringing in the festive season in style!

There’s also a slightly darker option!

Ice cold Cola has often been everyone’s go to beverage when the weather turns it up to maximum, so why not turn your hot-dial all the way up and rock this fizzy colour today!

After all, a new do is cheaper than therapy to get over the year that is 2019… am I right?

