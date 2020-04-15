Forget Rhyming Kodak With Kodak, Pitbull Has Dropped His Coronavirus Anthem

Famous for rhyming Kodak with Kodak, Mr. 305 is back with a Coronavirus anthem. Pitbull has gifted the world with his song "I Believe That We Will Win" and it's... interesting.

The (no doubt) future hit features lyrics, "You know what spreads faster than any virus? Is fear...And when it comes to fear, you can either forget everything and run, or you can face everything and rise."

Pitbull says the funds raised from the song will go towards charities that help the Covid-19 pandemic.

What do you think? Is it a banger?



Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!