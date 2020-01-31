Forget Flowers This Valentines And Send Your Loved Ones A Donut Bouquet Instead!

If you’re bored with flowers and think boxes of chocolates aren’t impressive enough, then we’ve got the perfect solution for this coming Valentine's (or Galentine's) day!

The legends at Perth’s own Mop Donut Shop have Donut Bouquets on offer, and you can have them delivered to your friends and family!

And no, these aren’t your old basic cinnamon donuts, they are rose-shaped velvety goodness.

Plus, they also come in flavours like Ferrero, Oreo, Curly Wurly and Corner Deli (which features all your favourite lollies).

How delicious. Find out more here.

