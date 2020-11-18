Forget Bachelor in Paradise, Contestants Are Doing Their Own Bachelor in Bondi

Bachelor in Paradise is a second chance for Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants to find love while sipping a cocktail, or at the very least get a few more thousand Instagram followers.

Unfortunately, for Bachelor alumni and us avid viewers, it was announced the Bachelor in Paradise would not be returning to screens in 2021.

What happens to all of the single contestants that are after more screen time are still looking for love? They've created their own version of Bachelor in Paradise, that's been called Bachelor in Bondi.

Essentially, former contestants have relocated to Sydney's eastern suburbs and have rented out a house over the summer to meet up with other contestants who are already residing in Bondi to see if there's a spark between any of them.

There are reports that sparks are already flying between former contestants.

Here's what we know so far about Bachelor in Bondi:

