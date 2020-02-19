Forget Awkward Small Talk, Uber Has Just Launched A 'Quiet Mode' Function

Ever get anxiety over the small talk you feel obligated to have with your rideshare driver? Well, fear no more this new function is for you.

Uber had just added a 'quiet mode' option for Australian users that allows you to choose the level of chat you’re fine having with your Uber driver, ranging from talkative to do not even try talk to me right now.

The catch?

You can only experience the Quiet Mode and other perks via their Comfort rides option, meaning that it’ll cost you around an extra 20 percent more to arrive at your destination.

This comfort ride option also allows you to select what temperature you want before even getting in the car and a longer grace period.

So, depending on your levels of social anxiety or need for a spare minute for emails, that extra price for peace could be worth it.

The other aspects which are included in Uber Comfort involve drivers with a minimum rating of 4.85 who have completed at least 500 trips. Plus, the car models are from 2013 onward.

Honestly, it's a small price to pay for a lil' peace and quiet, especially on those Sunday mornings when you're nursing a major migraine.

