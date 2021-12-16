Forever Fan: David Beckham Rocks A Spice Girls Christmas Sweater In Photo With Victoria!

He's definitely a Posh Spice

Article heading image for Forever Fan: David Beckham Rocks A Spice Girls Christmas Sweater In Photo With Victoria!

David Beckham has proven he's a Spice Girls super fan by posing with the girl group's special Christmas sweater alongside wife and former Spice Girl, Victoria.

The 46-year-old soccer star wore the Spice World-themed Christmas sweater with pride, captioning the photo, "Yep I’m a fan @victoriabeckham @spicegirls Christmas jumpers are out".

Victoria aka Posh Spice also shared the photo to her Instagram, with the caption, "Now that’s a Christmas Jumper Mr Beckham!😂 kisses @davidbeckham" 

Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) commented on the photo saying, "Best Christmas jumper ever!!!!", and Mel C (Sporty Spice) commented with a laughing emoji. 

Fans were calling David "the original Spice boy" in the comments, and we have to agree!

The jumpers retail for around $100 AUD and can be found on the Spice Girls store

10 Little Known Facts About The Spice Girls

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!

Amber Lowther

16 December 2021

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Hit Entertainment
David Beckham
Victoria Beckham
Spice Girls
Listen Live!
Hit Entertainment
David Beckham
Victoria Beckham
Spice Girls
Hit Entertainment
David Beckham
Victoria Beckham
Spice Girls
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs