Forever Fan: David Beckham Rocks A Spice Girls Christmas Sweater In Photo With Victoria!

David Beckham has proven he's a Spice Girls super fan by posing with the girl group's special Christmas sweater alongside wife and former Spice Girl, Victoria.

The 46-year-old soccer star wore the Spice World-themed Christmas sweater with pride, captioning the photo, "Yep I’m a fan @victoriabeckham @spicegirls Christmas jumpers are out".

Victoria aka Posh Spice also shared the photo to her Instagram, with the caption, "Now that’s a Christmas Jumper Mr Beckham!😂 kisses @davidbeckham"

Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) commented on the photo saying, "Best Christmas jumper ever!!!!", and Mel C (Sporty Spice) commented with a laughing emoji.

Fans were calling David "the original Spice boy" in the comments, and we have to agree!

The jumpers retail for around $100 AUD and can be found on the Spice Girls store.

