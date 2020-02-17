An Actual Pickle Flavoured Krispy Kreme Doughnut Exists & We Are Obsessed

Just when you thought the pickle couldn't be for everyone, we bring you this.

A controversial blend of sweet and savoury goodness that is literally jam-packed within an iconic doughnut.

Krispy Kreme fans can rub their tongues against these limited edition Rick and Morty doughnuts.

The Pickle Rick Doughnut, as the name suggests, is, in fact, a pickle 'inspired' flavour which actually consists of a lemon creme filling and a white choc edible pic of Rick and if we are being honest, it doesn't taste all that bad.

And if that doesn't tickle your fancy, there is also the Simple Rick’s Wafer Cookie Doughnut which is dipped in strawberry truffle and topped with a white choc wafer.

There is also a Strawberry Smiggle Doughnut which consists of the iconic Original Glazed doughnut with strawberry filling topped with mini marshmallows, crunchy meringue pieces and confetti.

And if that wasn't enough, there is also a Fleeb Juice shake – which tastes berry-tasty and not at all like Fleeb excretion.

We promise.

The doughnuts will be in Australian stores from 18 February until 16 March 2020 and will be $3.60 each, $12.95 4x pack and $27.95 dozen



But wait, there’s more.

In celebration of these limited edition flavours, Krispy Kreme will be giving away 100 collector’s edition Rick & Morty bucket hats, so you can proclaim your ultimate fandom.

And that's the wayyyyyy the news goes!

But be warned, the new range will only be available in selected stores around Australia so, to find your local click here.

The Best Of MAFS:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.