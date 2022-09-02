Football’s Craig ‘Fozzy’ Foster Awarded Father Of The Year

Craig ‘Fozzy’ Foster has been announced as the Australian Father of the Year for his role as a father, sporting figure, youth mentor, coach and a father figure to vulnerable refugees.

A father of two, the former Socceroo turned humanitarian activist believes the responsibility for providing a father figure to young people stretches far beyond just family.

"The research very clearly says that positive male role models make a hugely positive impact on young people's lives in in every aspect whether from academic, mental health, physical health, social and emotional intelligence, and a whole range of other things," Foster told 9Honey Parenting.

He acknowledged what family means to First Nations people, saying all role models, and in this case, father figures, should endeavour to mentor all youth.

“As our First Nations say, taking care of a child is “everyone’s business” and together we all impact children and youth around us across all cultural or other boundaries through the power of our words and actions,” he said.

“Male role models, whether fathers, teachers, sport coaches or mentors have a deep responsibility to care for and protect young people over who they exert such power.

“Together we can raise respectful males, young Australians who reject racism and love our cultural diversity, and young women capable of smashing gender barriers.”

The honour was presented by The Fathering Project, shining a light on fatherhood and the role they play in contributing to their families and wider community.

This year, three new categories were added to the awards: Australian Community Father of the Year, Australian Sporting Father of the Year and Australia’s Best Workplace for Fathers.

Rick Pekan from Western Australia who is a father of four biological children and two long-term foster children, was recognised as Community Father of the Year.

Isaac Thomas also from Western Australia, a father to five young girls, was recognised as Sports Father of the Year.

KPMG was awarded Australia’s Best Workplace for Fathers.