Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Dies Aged 50

The drummer of the Foo Fighters, Taylor Hawkins, has died aged 50.

The band has released a statement on Twitter saying they are “devastated” by his passing.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," the band said in a statement.

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.

"Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

Hawkins played with the Foo Fighters at a one-night-only gig in Geelong's Kardinia Park earlier this month.

He was the Foo Fighters' drummer for 25-years, taking over for original drummer William Goldsmith in 1997.

The sad news came just hours before the band were due to play at a Colombian music festival in Bogota.

No cause of death was mentioned in the statement.

