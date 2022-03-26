Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Dies Aged 50

Fans are devastated with news surfacing on the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, aged 50.

Hawkins joined the band in 1997 and has been an iconic part of the music scene since.

The band made an official statement on their Twitter page, passing on the upsetting news.

Taylor was a colourful character on and off the stage and first rose to prominence as the touring drummer for Alanis Morissette during her Jagged Little Pill tour.

No cause of death has been released yet.

Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

