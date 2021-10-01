FMG Boss Pays Tribute To Young Man Killed In Mining Tragedy In Pilbara

Mine safety inspectors are set to return to Solomon Hub in the Pilbara today, as investigations into yesterday's mining tragedy continue.

A 25-year-old drill and blast operator was killed at the FMG site in Tom Price, following a ground collapse.

The site remains closed.

The man has been described as a wonderful and caring person, while FMG boss Andrew Forrest has told a business event in Perth overnight he was highly regarded in the community.

"A company had a tragic accident of nature, and we lost a young Indigenous elder who was much loved," she said.

Operations have been suspended.

