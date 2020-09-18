Traditionally this time of the year Canberra’s and people from across the World head to Commonwealth Park to go and admire Floriade. This year our fav spring festival is a little different and you probably do not even have to leave your suburb to see it a piece of it, welcome to Floriade: Reimagined! It features some of the activities you know and love, to knew virtual and in-person experiences. Floriade Bloom transports one million blooms right across Canberra to 130 locations. This has created an incredible Tulip Trail which you can check out here: https://floriadeaustralia.com/map/

From Gungahlin to Tuggeranong, Queanbeyan and Inner North and South…even the Belco Owl and the Kambah Sheep have colourful floral displays that were planted by Floriade’s horticulture team and more than 90 community groups. Floriade Life is where you can take park in workshops, talks and activities including fitness fun, masks, podcasts and more. Floriade Sprouts keeps the kids entertained like drawing, art and lots of learning activities

This year’s NightFest has been transformed into one huge event called NightFeast on Friday October 2nd. On this night, participating restaurants will dish up in store or at home foodie experiences. Think Fruggi ice-cream that tastes like Spring, Grease Monkey’s revealing a super-secret menu, new cocktail concoctions at Zoo Bar or a degustation at Poacher’s Pantry! Bentspoke Brewing are bending the rules a little and turning NightFeast into an Oktoberfest themed weekend! Bookings are going to be essential, so check out the huge list of places taking part and make a booking: https://floriadeaustralia.com/nightfest/

Floriade: Reimagined! is on from now until October 11th so make sure you check out floriadeaustralia.com, get ready for some seriously Insta Perfect flowers and start planning.

Check out the podcast below to listen to Ellie's interview with Vickii - the Executive Producer of Floriade Reimagined