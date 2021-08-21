Floriade cancelled but ACT lockdown appears to be working

Health officials have made the decision to cancel this year’s Floriade flower festival and Nightfest events as the ACT deals with an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

On Saturday, 8 new cases of the virus were recorded in the ACT.

It takes the total number of active infections to 102, two of those are in hospital.

However there's some good news in the daily figures with all of Saturday's new infections linked to a previously identified case.

Furthermore, none of the new cases were in the community while infectious.

Chief Minister, Andrew Barr was cautiously optimistic on Saturday.

"We are, however, starting to see exposure sites post the start of the lockdown so this is a general warning to the community to, please, be careful when you're outside you're home."

As investigation in to the source of a some cases continues, health officials are also making a tweak to the ATC's exposure sites list updates.

From Saturday afternoon a new status will be added to some venues, this will be known as 'Investigation locations'.

If you've previously been to a venues listed under that status you need to get tested, you don't need to wait to be contacted by ACT Health nor do you have to fill out and online form and you only need to isolate until returning a negative test.

The change has been made to assist contact tracers to figure out how the first person at an identified location of transmission initially became infected with the virus.

Across the border in New South Wales, no new cases were recorded in the Southern NSW Local Health District on Saturday.

Overall, it was the state's worst every day of the pandemic and the worst day for any Australian state or territory, after it recorded 825 new infections and 3 deaths.