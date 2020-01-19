Record rainfall on the Gold Coast

The Gold Coast has copped a soaking over the weekend - with over 300 mm falling in some suburbs.

Roads were closed, cars and homes inundated, and more than 370 calls were made to the SES for help - bit it still hasn't been enough to ease the drought in the South East.

Most of the water's soaked up into the ground rather than running off into our dams.

The Seaway received another 60 mill between 2 and 3 o'clock this morning.

Surf lifesavers are warning beach goers to be mindful of submerged logs and debris that's been flushed out of our creeks and rivers.