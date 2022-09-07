Flexibility Recommended For Travellers Booking Trips Amid Travel Chaos

Allow time for setbacks if you can, is the advice from Flight Centre’s CEO amid the ongoing struggle to keep up with flight demands as travel resumes following the pandemic.

Jetstar is the latest airline which has left thousands of its customers stranded abroad due to cancelled services, causing anger in those who need to return home as soon as possible.

While Flight Centre boss Graham Turner told Steve Price on Australia Today flight reliability was “getting better every week”, travellers who are booking holidays should consider allowing time should there be a delayed caused.

“The more flexible you are, the better. If you just got a bit of time so that if it is you are delayed in Bali for a couple of days, you've got a couple of days up your sleeve if the worst comes to worst," Turner said.

“But it will get better, it's getting better every week… but still [there is] a fair way to go particularly in Australia.”

Listen to the full interview with Graham Turner on Australia Today here:

Turner added one of the best ways travellers could protect themselves while abroad is to purchase travel insurance.

Australia Today with Steve Price provides honest opinion and real talk live and exclusive from 7-11am Monday to Friday. Listen below or download the LiSTNR app and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.