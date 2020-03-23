These Flamingos Getting An Aquarium Tour Might Just Be The Best Thing We've Seen On The Internet

Alright, forget your worries for a minute and watch these flamingos get the most wholesome tour of an aquarium.

Yes, you read that right.

In light of Texas State Aquarium closing access to the public, workers have been letting animals have some free reign for the time being and thank the heavens for the internet, they have decided to bless all of us at home with the footage.

Please enjoy the following video of some flamingo mates running amok in pure, inquisitive bliss.

PS. turn on the sound for a little extra razzle-dazzle.

“With the Aquarium mostly empty,” the aquarium stated, “our flamingos were able to explore some other areas, including the underwater exhibits of Caribbean Journey!”

Honestly, we can't stop watching these long-legged and necked pink creatures roam around looking at fish.

If this is what isolation looks like, we ain't complaining (for now).

