Five teenagers charged after violent carjacking at Parafield Gardens

Five teenagers are facing charges after a violent carjacking of an Uber at Parafield Gardens on Saturday night.

Its believed an Uber driver was lured to a Parafield Gardens address before the driver was bashed and had his Kia Sportage stolen.

Police were called to the incident just before 11 pm where they arrested a 14-year-old boy.

Four other teenagers fled the scene in the man’s car, with reports from members of the public it was driving on the wrong side of the road before it was found at Klemzig.

An 18-year-old Henley man was charged with breaching his learners permit conditions and without due care, and a 15-year-old Clearview girl was charged with assaulting police.

Police used helicopters and the dog patrol to track the two other passengers 19-yer-old man from Seaton, and a 15-year-old Golden Grove girl.

All five teenagers have been charged with aggravated assault and the illegal use of a motor vehicle.

The 48-year-old Uber driver was taken to the Lyell McEwin Hospital after suffering minor injuries.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact police on 1800 333 000.

