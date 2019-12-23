Five Spots For A Summer Picnic In Melbourne

It's summer so that means you'll want to head outdoors and make the most of the weather!

Why not pack your lunch and have a picnic with your friends?

These are five of our favourite locations for a Melbourne picnic.

Edinburgh Gardens

Located in the middle of North Fitzroy is this sprawling park, filled with different spots for picnics, ball games and doggy fun. It's also easily accessible by tram!

Find out more here.

Heide Sculpture Park

Explore the grounds of Heide (don't miss the iconic cows!) and get a taste of art before your picnic. Head down to Banksia Park if you're looking for more walks and nature!

Find out more here.

Fairfield Park and Boathouse

Enjoy relaxing by the Yarra River at Fairfield Park. You can hire a boat and go for a gentle row, or if you forget to pack a picnic you can always stop by the Boathouse for some scones.

Find out more here.

Cranbourne Botanic Gardens

We all love the Royal Botanic Gardens in the CBD, but have you visited the Royal Botanic Gardens Cranbourne? There's lots to see here and plenty of places to put down your picnic basket and rug.

Find out more here.

Victoria State Rose Garden

The beautifully manicured lawns and stunning rose displays will make for a great background in all your picnic photos! The Victoria State Rose Garden is located in Werribee.

Find out more here.

