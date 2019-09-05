Five Secret Swimming Holes In South Australia!

Image: @kevinlq67

Want to swim somewhere other than the beach? Maybe one of these swimming holes is the right spot for you…

Piccaninnie Ponds Conservation Park

Location: 32km SE of Mount Gambier

Snorkel through this amazing underwater world. If you’re brave enough (and have the right equipment) you can dive into a huge underwater cavern called The Cathedral.

Ewen Ponds Conservation Park

Location: 36km south of Mount Gambier

These spring-fed limestone ponds are another one perfect for snorkelers and divers. Three 10m deep basin shaped ponds are connected by channels which you can swim along.

Whalers Way

Location: Whalers Way Rd, Sleaford, SA

You’ll need to stop by the Port Lincoln Visitor Centre for a car access permit and key hire before heading to Whalers Way. There’s a swimming hole amongst the rockpools that can only by reached by a short climb.

Pool of Siloam

Location: Beachport

This salt lake is seven times saltier than the sea – which makes the water extremely buoyant!

Dalhousie Springs

Location: Witjira National Park

Head to the edge of the Simpson Desert for an unexpected swimming experience. The temperature ranges from 38 to 43 degrees in these natural hot springs!



What did we miss? Let us know on Facebook!

