Five Ridiculously Fun Things You Can Do With Amazon Alexa And Echo

Don’t worry if you haven’t got your entire house hooked up to your Amazon device yet. There’s plenty of things you can do!

If you ever want to see what new features Alexa has, just say “Alexa, what are your new skills?” Then you’ll discover lots of fun new things you can try.

Here’s a few things to get you started.

1. Create A Shopping List

Just say “Alexa, Create a list”. Then start telling Alexa all the things you’d like to add to your list. You can also do this via the Alexa app in the Lists section.

2. Order Pizza

Yes, you can ask Alexa to order a Domino’s pizza for you. Make sure you’ve got the Domino’s Pizza skill enabled, and then say “Alexa, launch Domino’s”.

3. Tell Jokes

Try saying things like “Alexa, is your refrigerator running” and “Alexa, why did the chicken cross the road?” Alexa can be pretty funny when she wants to be!

4. Listen To Your Favourite Podcasts And Radio Station

Alexa uses TuneIn to play your favourite radio stations and catch up podcasts. All you need to do is say “Alexa, play [station]”. You can find out even more about how this works HERE.

5. Set Your Alarm To Your Favourite Radio Station

We’ve written out the steps for you HERE. No more waking up with an annoying alarm!

