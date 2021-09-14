Five Reasons Why You Should Consider Enrolling In Nursing

It's never been clearer how important nurses are to the community, which is exactly why we need more dedicated nurses to lend their expertise to their fellow Australians in dyer need of healthcare.

While Australia's admiration for healthcare workers is reason enough to join the healthcare force, we have five more reasons for youth consider a career in nursing.

1. A rewarding career path

Everyone knows how good it feels to help somebody else in need, but could you imagine this feeling becoming an everyday occurrence? Nurses across the country help save the lives of thousands of Australians every year, in turn allowing thousands of Aussie families to spend more time with their loved ones. I mean, could there be any greater feeling than this?

2. Job security

In the current climate (thanks to COVID-19), job security is a luxury not all of us can afford, however, entering a highly sought after profession such as nursing could help you to lockdown a steady, reliable job with a fantastic salary and plenty of great benefits.

3. New skills

Your newly-acquired skills can be used for more than just work. You never know when someone is going to need help and YOU could be the one to jump in and save the day! By learning classic first aid and other medical practices, you could very well be what stands between life and death. Very dramatic but also true...

4. No two days are ever the same

In fast-paced work environments such as hospitals, no two days will ever be the same! Not only will you get to help new people every day, you will also be confronted with new and exciting challenges which will force you to adapt and learn new skills on the go.

5. Affordable courses

If the first four reasons haven’t twisted your arm (which you'd be able to fix with a nursing qualification btw), TAFE Queensland offers the HLT54115 Diploma of Nursing at their Southport campus in the brand new state-of-art clinical labs. All you need to do is follow the link, enrol into the next intake and before you know, you'll be a fully-qualified enrolled nurse.

So, what are you waiting for?

Study a Diploma of Nursing (HLT54115) with TAFE Queensland

RTO 0275