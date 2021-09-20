Five Offenders Intercepted After Police Chase Stolen Car

Five offenders were arrested after a stolen car was tracked in Oxenford driving erratically in the early hours of Monday morning.

The Honda SUV was driving southbound on the M1 around 1:45 am before taking Exit 57 and colliding with a pole along Hope Island Road.

A wild car chase ensued. Police say the vehicle then crashed into a median strip on Reserve Road, leaving a trail of debris on the roadway.

The car turned onto Pandanus Place in Upper Coomera at which point it stopped as the five offenders got out and fled on foot.

All five were arrested nearby without incident and taken into custody. No charges have been laid yet as the investigation continues.

It’s believed the vehicle was stolen on September 13 from a home in Sunnybank Hills.

