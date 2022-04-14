Five Electric Buses To Be Introduced In Cairns Next Month

Five electric buses are set to hit the streets of Cairns next month as part of the Queensland Government’s push for low-emissions transport.

According to Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey, the move aligns with the Palaszczuk Government’s Zero Emissions Vehicle strategy.

“We’ve made a commitment that every new bus in South East Queensland would be zero emission from 2025, so to see it happening now is a fantastic achievement,” he said.

“That commitment expands to our regions between 2025 and 2030.”

Kinetic Co-CEO Adam Begg said Kinetic is happy to be partnering with TransLink to help Queensland achieve a greener future.

“This year alone we’ll be introducing 20 zero emission buses to Queensland roads across Cairns, the Sunshine Coast and the Gold Coast,” he said.

“We congratulate the Queensland Government on its leadership transitioning bus networks to greener, cleaner technologies and we’re proud to bring to the table our experience operating zero emissions buses in other major cities including in Auckland, Christchurch and soon in Melbourne.”

Member for Cairns Michael Healy said the introduction of the electric buses is part of the Queensland Government’s pledge to reach net-zero by 2050.

“Having emissions free buses here in Cairns is fantastic not only for our local environment, but for all of Queensland,” he said.

“Transport is the second biggest emitter in Queensland but is rapidly evolving to embrace zero emissions technology.

“Our research shows each electric bus could save as much as 1,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases over its lifespan and deliver many community benefits with less noise and harmful air pollution.”

