Fitness Guru Tiff Hall Opens Up About Her Experience As A Female Trainer In A Male Dominated Field!

Kicking goals!

Tiff Hall

We know her as the badass trainer who likes to push people to their limits, but what is it really like being an elite athletic female in a male-dominated field? 

We spoke to Martial Arts coach and black belt holder Tiff Hall who opened up about her experience as one of the few women who own a black belt title as well as trains them! 

Take a listen to the full chat below:

8 March 2021

