Fitbit Recalls One Million Ionic Model Smartwatches Due To Burn Hazard

Google-owned Fitbit has issued an urgent recall for over one million of its ionic smartwatches, following customer reports of burn injuries.

The fitness gadget company says reports were made of the battery overheating on the ionic FB503 model, worth $410.

Customers should immediately stop using the product and contact Fitbit for return details. A full refund will be provided and a discount code of 40% for users.

Over 100 claims of burning were made in USA, with at least 40 more cases reported in various other countries.

In the US, 78 people have been treated for burns as a result of wearing the FB503 watch.

The watch in question was available in blue/burnt orange, charcoal/smoke gray, blue gray/silver gray, and a special edition collab with Adidas in ink blue/silver gray. Approximately 1 million of the watches were sold by the gadget giant in the United States, with nearly 700,000 sold in other countries.

