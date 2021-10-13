First Trailer Released For Upcoming 'Scream' Movie

It’s been ten years since SCRE4M hit the silver screen, but fans of the iconic 90s franchise won’t have to wait much longer for a call from Ghostface.

Paramount have just released the first trailer for the upcoming Scream movie, showcasing what audiences can expect to see in the brutal meta slasher.

With the days of corded home phones and dial-up internet well and truly behind us, the movie will bring the original premise into the 21st century, with the trailer giving a glimpse of how technology can be weaponised.

Original cast members Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courteney Cox will be returning as their beloved characters, alongside an A-list cast that includes Jenna Ortega (You), Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why) and Jack Quaid (The Boys).

The fifth installment will be the first since series-creator Wes Craven’s passing in 2015 and will act as both a follow-up to Scream 4 and something of a soft reboot for the franchise.

Scream is expected to hit cinemas internationally on January 14, 2022.

