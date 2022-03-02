First Trailer Released For Ryan Reynolds' Sci-Fi Film 'The Adam Project'

Do you to love Back To The Future? Do you also happen to love Ryan Reynolds? If so, we’ve got something exciting for you!

Netflix have released the first trailer for their upcoming sci-fi film, The Adam Project.

The movie follows Ryan Reynolds as a time-travelling pilot who crash lands in 2022 (unfortunate), forcing him to team up with a younger version of himself and his late father, coming to terms with the past while saving the future.

Catch the trailer:

Continuing Netflix’s trend of boasting seriously A-list casts, The Adam Project stars Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, Catherina Keener and 12-year-old Walker Scobell in his first feature-film.

Hitting the streaming service on March 11, The Adam Project won’t be one to miss!

