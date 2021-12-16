First Trailer Released For 'How I Met Your Father'

Look, we’re still not totally sure who was asking for a How I Met Your Mother spin-off, but we’re here for it.

How I Met Your Father stars Hilary Duff and Kim Cattrall as current and future versions of the series’ lead, Sophie, who’s essentially the new Ted Mosby, as she shares a recollection of how she met her son’s father.

Sounds a bit familiar, don’t it?

Catch the trailer:

Like the original, HIMYF will feature episodic anecdotes focused around Duff’s Sophie and her tight friend group, comprised of Jesse (Promising Young Woman’s Chris Lowell), Valentina (Grown-ish’s Francia Rasia), Charlie (Serpent’s Tom Ainsley), Ellen (Tien Tran in her first major role) and Sid (Homeland’s Suraj Sharma).

All we want to know is… Will HIMYF tie into the original series? The trailer doesn’t give us a whole lot to work with, so only time will tell!

While it’s not clear which streaming service How I Met Your Father will be hitting in Australia, we expect to see it on either SBS On-Demand or Disney+ when it kicks off, January 18 2022.

