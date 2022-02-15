First Trailer Released For Amazon's 'Lord Of The Rings' TV Series

Amazon have released an epic first trailer for their Lord of the Rings prequel series, The Rings of Power.

Originally pitched as Amazon Prime’s response to Game of Thrones, The Rings of Power sends audiences back to Mordor for the first time since Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit: The Battle of Five Armies (2014).

We know, we’re shocked that movie is eight-years-old, too.

Watch the trailer:

While the trailer doesn’t show a whole lot, it heavily implies that Galadriel (formerly played by Australia’s-own Cate Blanchett) will be one of the show’s main characters, rallying citizens of Middle-Earth to prevent the rise of Sauron.

Fans of Jackson’s films will notice some familiar locations, with the eight-episode season being filmed at the same New Zealand locales as the original trilogy.

The show will also appease Tolkien-heads by delving deeper into the lore from the books, depicting the rise of the hobbits, the creation of The Shire and the origin of the dark lord Sauron’s powers.

The Rings of Power will launch on Amazon Prime on September 2, 2022.

