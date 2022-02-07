First Shipment Of Novavax Arrives On Australian Shores

Three-million doses of the Novavax vaccine have arrived on Australian shores, with the hope it will provide a spike in the overall vaccination rate.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said it's a big step towards boosting the double-vaccination rate to 100%.

The Novavax is the first protein-based vaccine made available in Australia, and will be ready for use as soon as February 18.

Hunt added that a shipment of 47-million shots are on the way, after the first shipment landed in Sydney direct from Singapore.

The first batch will have to undergo testing by the Therapeutic Goods Administration.

"Subject to successful batch testing, the Novavax vaccine will be available to be administered," Hunt said.

While the protein-based jab has not yet been approved for booster regulations, Hunt says it is readily available for people aged 18.

"For some who may have had contraindications or reactions with regards to other vaccines, this will provide an additional opportunity for them, as well as those who for whatever reason have not taken up the program so far," Mr Hunt said.

"But I do want to encourage everyone, unless there's a contraindication, please continue to come forward and take the existing vaccines."

The Federal Government placed an order which exceeded 50 million doses of Novavax last year.

