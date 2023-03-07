First Nations People Suicide Rates Remain At Concerning High

First Nations people dying by suicide remains at a concerning high, according to new data from the Productivity Commission.

In 2021, 27.1 per 100,000 First Nations people died by suicide, fewer than the two years prior, but remaining above the baseline recorded data of 25.1 per 100,000.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

There is no specific target for reducing suicide among First Nations people, but it’s hoped a gradual reduction is seen. However, the data suggests the numbers are getting worse.

The data from the Productivity Commission further revealed mixed results in meeting Closing the Gap targets for First Nations People.

One positive to emerge is that more Indigenous students are enrolling into higher education and successfully completing year 12 or equivalent.

In 2021, about 68 per cent of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged 20 to 24 had obtained a year 12 or equivalent qualification.

This was an increase from the baseline year figures of 63.2 per cent.

However, the baseline target set by all state and territory governments to see 96 per cent of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders aged 20 to 24 gaining a year 12 or equivalent qualification by 2031 is not on track to be met.

The latest figures update applies to nine targets (across eight socioeconomic areas) and eight indicators, which also includes improving health and wellbeing, early education, and economic participation development.

The full Closing the Gap data dashboard can be viewed here.

Introducing The Science Briefing: a podcast about the science of everything and your new go-to podcast for your snapshot of science news. Hosted by Dr Sophie Calabretto and featuring journalists from Cosmos Magazine. Hear it on the LiSTNR app now.