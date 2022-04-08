First Look: Big Brother Royalty Are Back For An EXPLOSIVE New Season!

Do you often find yourself reminiscing over the old Big Brother? You know, the one that gave us Reggie, Tim, Layla and more?!

Well, reminisce no more because it's COMING BACK! Big Brother is back and ready to celebrate his 21st birthday with a thrilling new season and an even more exciting guest list!

Twenty-one housemates will be invited into the Big Brother house; including some of the biggest, noisiest and most-loved housemates from the past facing off against a new breed of young, hungry housemates in the ultimate showdown.

Check out the first look here:

This season promises an explosive mix of huge characters, heart-warming nostalgia and the devilish twists and turns of Big Brother’s modern game.

Everything that has ever happened has been leading to this.

Can the new housemates outwit Big Brother royalty? Who will rise to become the greatest housemate of all time?

The Big Brother royalty include:

Dave Graham, 42 – 2006 housemate

Anthony Drew, 33 – 2013 housemate

Estelle Landy, 33 – 2012 housemate

Layla Subritzky, 33 – 2012 runner-up

Reggie Bird, 42 – 2003 winner

Tim Dormer, 37 – 2013 winner

Trevor Butler, 48 – 2004 winner

Tully Smyth, 34 – 2013 housemate

The first five new housemates are:

Aleisha, 24 – Entrepreneur

Joel, 26 – Fitness fanatic

Johnson, 25 – Big Brother superfan

Josh, 32 – Ex international model

Sam, 31 – Intimacy coach

Think you know Big Brother’s game? Think again.

Big Brother will be coming soon to Channel 7 and 7plus!

Love Is Blind Star Shaina Explains Her Viral Squinting

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android