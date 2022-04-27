First Look At Upcoming 'Barbie' Live Action Movie Revealed

Warner Bros. and Mattel have released a first look at its upcoming live-action movie, Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as our leading couple!

Hollywood funnyman Will Ferrell will be joining the star-heavy cast as well as Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey and America Ferrera.

Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird; Little Women) will be directing the movie and has co-written it with her husband, Noah Baumbach, and Margot will be producing the film via her company, LuckyChap.

The studio announced at CinemaCon this week that the movie release date will be July 21, 2023!

Get your first look at Margot in Barbie below!

