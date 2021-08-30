First Indigenous COVID Death In Western New South Wales

The pandemic has tragically delivered its first COVID related death of an Indigenous Australian.

The first nations man, from a prominent Dubbo family, was also the first to die in regional New South Wales from the current Delta outbreak.

The National Briefing

Shadow Minister for Indigenous Australians and Wiradjuri woman Linda Burney told the ABC the man’s death could have been prevented.

“There is too little, too late in western NSW. We know that the federal government was warned back in March 2020 that this was going to be the outcome if they did not step in”

Ms Burney said she is "laying it [responsibility] squarely at the feet of the Federal government. They knew this was going to happen and did nothing to prevent it".

It's estimated around 65 per cent of cases currently reported in western New South Wales are in Aboriginal people.

Alarmingly though, and despite being listed as a priority cohort for the coronavirus vaccine rollout, only 6.3 per cent of Indigenous people in the demographic are fully vaccinated, in comparison to 26 per cent for the general population.

NSW chief health officer, Kerry Chant, has implored Indigenous community leaders to encourage people to get vaccinated.

“We’re particularly concerned about the case numbers in far west and western NSW because of the over-representation of Aboriginal people, and the likelihood that COVID will be - and is - touching Aboriginal people more disproportionately,” - Dr Kerry Chant

In New South Wales alone, more than 13,000 Aboriginal people have been inoculated in the past week, but only 12.5 per cent of the state’s total Indigenous population has had two doses.

There are 561 active COVID cases currently throughout the western local health district in NSW, with 65 per cent of those infections being in Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people.

The Dubbo man was one of four people who died with Covid in NSW on Sunday.

