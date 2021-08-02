First-Ever BMX Gold-Medallist, Logan Martin, Accidentally Shares Massive Secret

Aussie Olympians say the darndest things

Laurence Griffiths via Getty

Logan Martin, the Australian who won the Olympics’ first-ever Gold medal in the Men’s BMX Freestyle, revealed a little too much during his post-competition interview.

We picked up on the moment where Martin accidentally shared some very private information during a live-broadcast chat after his historic win at Tokyo 2020.

Though he won the Gold in an event involving a bike, it seems that back-pedalling isn't one of his strong suits.

Safe to say, his wife probably wasn't too stoked about it.

Catch the accidental overshare here:

Nick Barrett

2 August 2021

