First Day Out Of Lockdown And Police Are Having To Consistently Remind Locals To Wear Masks

As we all enjoy our first day full day out of lockdown, police are urgently reminding us to wear our masks.

Masks have been made mandatory until August 22, following the latest covid outbreaks.

Lockdown Lifts But Masks Still Mandatory:

However, Acting Chief Superintendent Chris Hodgman said not everyone was sticking to the rules.

Officers had to give out 18 masks and three notices on Wednesday August 11.

“They were for the people who weren’t wearing the masks and when we asked them to do that again, they were showing belligerence and didn’t really care for the people of Cairns”, Hodgman said.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Doctor Jeannette Young is reminding us about the importance of mask wearing.

“They are so effective. Thank you to everyone, every single child at school who is wearing one. You are going to prevent the next outbreak in a school by wearing them. Thank you to the teachers”, Young said.

As of Thursday, August 12, Queensland has reported 10 new infections all linked to the Indooroopilly school situation in Brisbane and one in hotel quarantine.

Whether you are outdoors or indoors, remember to wear your mask.

