Firefighters Are Battling A Massive Blaze At A Factory In Alexandria

Commuters are urged to avoid Botany Road in Alexandria due to a massive blaze breaking out in a factory fire.

According to police reports, emergency services were called to the scene at about 2:15am this morning, and found a commercial unit on fire.

Multiple crews from Fire and Rescue NSW are on scene working to extinguish the blaze, which has now spread to adjoining buildings.

Officers attached to South Sydney Police Area have evacuated five people from one unit block.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.

The Transport Management Centre advises Botany Road is closed northbound between Morley Avenue and Queen Street, and one of two southbound lanes is also closed.

Road closures are also in place at Beaconsfield Road and William Street and Beaconsfield Road and Botany Road. Motorists should consider using O'Riordan Street or other alternative routes.

