Fired Vanderpump Rules Star, Stassi Schroeder is Expecting

Stassi Schroeder has broken her social media silence to announce she is expecting a baby girl

The last time Stassi Schroeder of Vanderpump Rules took to social media, it was to address her firing from the show.

Since then, her online presence has been pretty quiet, until today, when she announced on Instagram that her and her Fiance Beau Clark are expecting a baby girl.

Schroeder’s pregnancy will not play out in front of cameras after her and Kristen Doute were fired from the show earlier this month.

It’s unknown at this stage what Stassi will do, whether she will try and sign a deal with a new network or just enjoy motherhood. Vanderpump Rules is also experiencing an uncertain future with some fans calling for the show to be cancelled altogether.

What's next for Vanderpump Rules:

