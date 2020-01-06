Fire Fighters Wear Hazmat Suits To Control Hazardous Fire In Kwinana
Stay in side.
There is currently a Hazmat Fire on Mason Road near the intersection of Donaldson Road in the city of Kwinana.
A fire in an industrial building is resulting in potentially dangerous smoke in the vicinity.
The Department of Fire and Emergency Services WA reports that people in surrounding streets, especially to the north of the Mason Road and Donaldson Road intersection may be impacted by smoke.
They suggest as a precautionary measure that people in the area should remain inside, out of the smoke or fumes, with doors and windows closed. Air conditioners should also be switched off.
People should stay away from the area. If you are already in the area take advice from emergency services personnel.
People with medical concerns should contact their local doctor or call Health Direct on 1800 022 222.
A number of roads have been closed including Mason Road which is closed between James Court and Rockingham Road.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area, reduce speed and be aware of fire and other emergency services personnel.
Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by calling 138 138 or visiting travelmap.mainroads.wa.gov.au.
Find out more information on the Emergency WA website, click here.
Tune in below for more information:
